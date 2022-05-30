All Blacks stun Fiji

New Zealand came from behind to stun Fiji 22-19 in the semi-final of the London 7s today.

Akuila Rokolisoa’s try in the 12th minute helped New Zealand steal the win from Fiji and advance to the finals.

The Fijians dominated the first half, leading 19-5. Vuiviwa Naduvalo got the ball rolling with a try in the first minute.

Article continues after advertisement

The comeback is complete for @AllBlacks7s! Akuila Rokolisoa ghosts down the blindside for New Zealand as they come back from 19 – 5 down at HT to book their place in the #London7s final!#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/SApAcReQzg — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 29, 2022



In the fifth minute, Ngrohi McGravey-Black ran over the tryline to equalize for New Zealand.

Fiji was on the attack again, leaving no room for the New Zealander to breathe, and it wasn’t long before Naduvalo and Waisea Nacuqu scored tries to put them up 19-5.

The All Blacks stole the show in the second half, with Kitiona Vai scoring just after halftime.

New Zealand started to put pressure on the Fijian defenders, and Dylan Collier was over again for their third.

New Zealand will face Australia in the final today.