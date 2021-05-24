Rugby
All Blacks star signs long tern deal with NZ Rugby
July 21, 2021 8:28 am
All Blacks star and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu [Source: Rugbypass]
All Blacks star and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu has signed a long-term deal with New Zealand Rugby but will miss next year’s Super Rugby season.
The 38 Test lock has signed with NZR until 2025 but will take a sabbatical in Japan next season after this year’s All Blacks campaign.
He’s set to return back to Auckland mid-next year.
Tuipulotu says while there was a desire to experience playing overseas, he and his family wanted to live in New Zealand long-term.
