All Blacks star signs long tern deal with NZ Rugby

TVNZ
July 21, 2021 8:28 am
All Blacks star and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu [Source: Rugbypass]

All Blacks star and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu has signed a long-term deal with New Zealand Rugby but will miss next year’s Super Rugby season.

The 38 Test lock has signed with NZR until 2025 but will take a sabbatical in Japan next season after this year’s All Blacks campaign.

He’s set to return back to Auckland mid-next year.

Tuipulotu says while there was a desire to experience playing overseas, he and his family wanted to live in New Zealand long-term.

