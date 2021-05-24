All Blacks slump to number three

The All Blacks have slumped to third on the latest World Rugby rankings.

They have fallen victim to the rapid rise of France, who have moved up to No 2 and overtaken New Zealand on the back of their Six Nations triumph, where they sealed the title last weekend by beating England.

Having lost their last two tests to Ireland and France last November, the All Blacks have fallen to No. 3 for the third time since they exited the 2019 World Cup in the semifinal stages.

There is increasing rankings pressure on Ian Foster’s side with improving Ireland, who finished second in the Six Nations, snapping at New Zealand’s heels, just 0.53 points behind in fourth place in the latest world rankings. The All Blacks are set to host Ireland for three tests in July.

South Africa continue to lead the rankings, but the young and revitalised French outfit are clearly the team on the rise, many seeing them as favourites to win their first World Cup when they host the tournament next year.