All blacks sends out a strong message after hammering Wales

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 1, 2020 4:33 pm
The All Blacks have sent out a strong message to all its opponents at the HSBC 2020 Sydney 7s tournament after hammering Wales 35-5 in their first match.

The All Blacks have sent out a strong message to all its opponents at the HSBC 2020 Sydney 7s tournament after hammering Wales 54-5 in their first match.

Vilimoni Koroi and Salesi Reyasi who both have links to Fiji proved assets for the All Blacks as Koroi kicked six successful conversions and Reyasi scored two tries.

Other tries for the All Blacks were scored by Tim Mikkelson, Caleb Clarke, Sam Dickson, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Reagan Ware.

Article continues after advertisement

Joe Goodchild scored the lone try for the Welshmen.

New Zealand will now face Fiji in their second pool match at 9.33pm.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.

