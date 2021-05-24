All Blacks partied at COVID location of interest

A group of All Blacks celebrated winning the Bledisloe Cup against Australia at a COVID-19 location of interest – less than two weeks before flying to Perth for their Rugby Championship campaign.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed to the Herald a group of players visited Auckland’s HeadQuarters bar after their second-test victory against the Wallabies at Eden Park on August 14.

It was one of four new locations added to the Ministry of Health’s list on Sunday night.

According to the ministry, the popular Viaduct bar HeadQuarters had been visited by a positive Covid-19 case between 11.30 pm and 1.30am on Saturday, August 14, the same night the All Blacks registered their record 57-22 win over the Wallabies to lock away the Bledisloe Cup for a 19th straight year.

The All Blacks left Auckland for Perth last Thursday, August 26, three days before HeadQuarters was added as a location of interest – and 12 days after the players’ visit.

The All Blacks’ 35-man squad and management are now in a secure bubble for the next two weeks in Perth that allows them to train and play this Sunday’s test against the Wallabies. Following that match, the All Blacks will travel to Queensland for the remainder of their Rugby Championship fixtures.

In a statement to the Herald, New Zealand Rugby medical manager Karen Rasmussen confirmed several players were at HeadQuarters during the window in question but outlined all protocols had since been followed.

“New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks have been regularly checking the locations of interest to see if any of our staff and players have been impacted,” Rasmussen said. “We are aware that HeadQuarters Bar in Auckland has just been listed as a location and can confirm that a group of players was there on the night in question, August 14th, following the test at Eden Park.

“The team has already followed the Ministry of Health guidelines in relation to this location. The All Blacks players and management, under the supervision of the All Blacks medical team, have all been vaccinated. They have also returned two negative Covid-19 tests: the first was 10 days after the date in question, just prior to the team’s departure to Perth, and the second was on arrival in Perth. The travelling party will receive a third test before the match against Australia this weekend.

“The Ministry of Health, Sanzaar and Rugby Australia have all been advised.”