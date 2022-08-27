All Blacks loses on home soil

The All Blacks have been beaten for the first time on home soil, with an 18-25 loss to Argentina earlier tonight.

The home side led 15-12 and scored two tries to one, but the boot of Emiliano Boffelli made all the difference, with six penalties and a conversion to a Juan Martin Gonzalez try early in the first half.

The All Blacks scored two tries through Samisoni Taukei’aho and Caleb Clarke in the first half, but could only manage a single penalty in the second.

New Zealand have now lost six of their last eight games.