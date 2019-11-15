All Blacks legend Andy Haden loses battle with cancer

All Blacks legend Andy Haden has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

NZ Herald reports Haden passed away this morning in Auckland.

Last week, a spokesperson for the family confirmed to the Herald that he suffered a cancer relapse and was “gravely ill”.

In 2003 Haden confirmed to the Herald he had chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and was undergoing treatment.

The former lock, who played 117 matches and 41 tests for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1985, is considered one of the greats of the game.

He also captained the All Blacks on eight occasions.

Earlier this week former Wallabies lock Peter FitzSimons paid tribute to Haden, describing him as “a tower of strength”.