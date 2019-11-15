All Blacks inclusion surprises former Fiji U20 prop

Former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgman thought missing out on selection for the North v South game on last Saturday was an indication of not being named in the All Blacks squad.

As a result, the announcement on Sunday slipped his mind.

Instead of tuning in, the 27-year-old had been attending a church service that began at the same time as the announcement.

The Blues prop and new All Black admitted he “totally forgot” about the announcement.

Hodgman revealed he learnt of his selection from reading messages on his phone.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says Hodgman has earned his inclusion after maturing his scrummaging work with the Blues this season.

Hodgman had a strong campaign in the front row for the Blues, performing well at the scrum, making plenty of tackles and showing his mobility on attack.

Across seven appearances for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa, Hodgman averaged nine tackles and five carries in 56 minutes per game.

Born and raised in Auckland, Hodgman made his debut for Canterbury in 2014.

He won three Mitre 10 Cup titles with the red and blacks and notched up nine Super Rugby caps for the Crusaders.

Hodgman is one of seven new names in the All Blacks squad along with Quinten Strange, Tupou Vaa’i, Cullen Grace, Hoskins Sotutu, Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan.



Tupou Vaa’i, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Hoskins Sotutu [Source: All Blacks]