All Blacks hold off Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup opener

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 7, 2021 9:08 pm
[Source: All Blacks]

Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a brilliant try as the All Blacks sealed the victory against Australia 33-25 in their opening Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

The All Blacks now have one hand on the treasured Bledisloe Cup after this win.

Reece’s strike just before halftime was the first prick of the bubble and when Richie Mo’unga, defending on the wing at the time, latched onto Hunter Paisami’s pass to run 75 metres to score at the 52-minute mark.

Mo’unga led the way with an 18-point haul for the All Blacks, courtesy of a try, three penalties and two conversions.

 

David Havili and Damian McKenzie claimed second-half tries to hand the All Blacks a 25-point lead after 64 minutes but the Wallabies defence held firm for large periods, too, and their late comeback gave them some hope.

Australia’s two late Tom Banks tries and replacement hooker Jordan Uelese crossing on full-time changed the complexion of the result.

Ian Foster’s men did not help themselves in giving away 18 penalties to Australia’s nine that stunted the game’s flow and handed the Wallabies ample opportunity to remain in touch.

Fortunately for the All Blacks, Lolesio squandered those chances.

All Blacks 33 (Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece, David Havili, Damian McKenzie tries; Mo’unga 2 cons, 3 pens)

Wallabies 25 (Tom Banks 2, Andrew Kellaway, Jordan Uelese tries; Noah Lolesio con, pen)

HT: 16-8

[Source: Planetrugby]

