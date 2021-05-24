Home

Rugby

All Blacks fall in France

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 9:45 am
France have had plenty to celebrate, on fire in the first half in Paris. [Photo: Christophe Ena/AP]

France has beaten the All Blacks at the Stade de France in their Test this morning and it was their first win against the Kiwis at home since 2000.

The French flair was on show in their 40-25 win as New Zealand was under all sorts of pressure in the match.

It was France’s first win in their past 15 tests against the All Blacks, dating back to 2009 in Dunedin,

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts were leading 24-9 at halftime.

The All Blacks tried their best to stage a brave second-half fightback and they nearly did so with two successive tries, however, an intercept try to France in the 69th minute and a yellow card to Ardie Savea didn’t help their cause.

Captain Sam Whitelock says they gave France the start they wanted and they were up by a couple of tries early.

Whitelock says the biggest thing for them was they wanted to start well, and they didn’t.

New Zealand suffered their second successive loss on tour after going down 20-29 to Ireland last weekend.

