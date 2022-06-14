All Blacks dream started six years ago:Sowakula

Two of the six new All Blacks players,Pita Gus Sowakula[left], Aidan Ross[right], both play for the Chiefs.[Pic:Chiefs-Facebook]

Former Fiji basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula achieved what he set out to do in 2017.

The former Central College Lautoka student who made an impact as an injury replacement player for the Chiefs in 2018 never looked back knowing the All Blacks jersey was within reach.

Yesterday after hearing his name announced as one of the six new All Blacks, Sowakula was over the moon.

Speaking to TVNZ’s One News, he says the dream to be an All-Black started a few years ago.

‘I came here six years ago, as soon as I arrived here, I’ve put it in my mind that I want to make the ABs (All Blacks) one day’.

Sowakula excelled at basketball and was selected in the 2012 FIBA Oceania Under-19 Championships for Fiji and featured for the Otago Nuggets.

He was named the most promising player at the Taranaki Rugby awards in 2017, two years after claiming a silver medal in basketball with Fiji at the 2015 Pacific Games.

His impressive performances in 2018 earned him a full-time spot in the Chiefs and since then has been a regular face on the match day 23.

Sowakula’s performances in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season have seen many take note of the powerful number eight, who impressed with his work rate and explosive ball carrying.