All Blacks cruise to victory

The All Blacks showed no mercy as they outclassed a woeful Wallabies side in a six-try thriller to sweep the Bledisloe Cup.

Even a red card to Jordie Barrett could not help Australia as they sank 38-21.

Without three of their best – Captain Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga – the All Blacks put on a show as two-time World Rugby player of the year Beauden Barrett showed his class in returning to the No.10 jersey.

Trailing 13-0 after a Barrett master-class, the third straight Bledisloe Test appeared to swing in the Wallabies’ favour after his younger brother, Jordie, was controversially red carded in the 28th minute.

The fullback, who earlier scored the opening try of the match after some brilliance from his brother, was sent off for a studs-to-the-face kick on Marika Koroibete.

The All Blacks scored another on the stroke of half-time as Koroibete was first denied a try for double movement and then soon after was penalized again to give their opponents another opportunity to post points.

They did not need a second invitation, as centre David Havili scored after some impressive maul work from the forwards.

Twice the All Blacks scored from intercept tries in the second half, with halfback TJ Perenara setting up a try for his wing teammate George Bridge.

It is the All Blacks’ fifth Bledisloe win in less than a year, with a draw and a lone Wallabies victory in the seven Tests and sees them move to the top of The Rugby Championship, which will now be shifted to Queensland over the next month.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]