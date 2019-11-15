All Blacks could play Kangaroos in historic cross-code match

The All Blacks could play the Australian Kangaroos in a historical cross-code clash.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has confirmed that while test rugby remained the priority for the All Blacks, the union would consider all options and that talks with the NRL were ongoing.

The Courier Mail reports that the three-time World Cup champion All Blacks and Mel Meninga’s Aussie team would meet following “top-secret negotiations” between New Zealand Rugby and the NRL to stage a 14-a-side international “in one of the most significant moments in the 150-year history of the trans-Tasman sport.”

According to the report the concept has been kept secret for months but the historical clash could happen before Christmas.

Australian Kangaroos rugby league coach Mal Meninga reportedly confirmed the proposal, telling the Courier Mail they are “in serious negotiations”.

[Source: Courier Mail]