All Blacks 7s thankful for opportunity

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 5:33 am
[Source: All Blacks 7s]

The All Blacks 7s will gauge where they’re at in terms of match fitness in the next two days.

Today they’ll play three quality games against Fiji and Australia at Churchill Park in Lautoka in the Fun Flavour Fiji Rugby International Mini 7s tournament.

Next week the side will feature at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and Head Coach Clark Laidlaw says after watching the third Super Series leg last weekend, he knows the two.

Fijian teams, Babaas and Warriors are going to fire up the competition.

Laidlaw says Australia made two finals in the World Series this season which makes the mini tournament interesting.

“It’s an opportunity to play obviously we going to play against Fiji and Australia, the men’s team will stay on and go down to Suva and play in the Marist tournament so there’s no live 7s in New Zealand it’s really important we get an opportunity to play”.

The first match kicks off at 10am today with the Fijiana taking on New Zealand Women followed by Fiji Babaas and Australia before Laidlaw’s side faces Fiji Warriors at 10:40am.

There will be a break before round two starts at 1:30pm.

You can watch the International 7s mini tournament LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel today.

