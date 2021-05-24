All Blacks 7s thankful for Fijian hospitality

The All Blacks 7s team marked the end of their stay at the Grand Pacific Hotel today in a special way.

GPH staff gathered to sing the traditional “Isa Lei” farewell song before the team departed.

The team performed a renowned All Blacks farewell song at the hotel lobby.

The Grand Pacific Hotel is very proud to have hosted the All Blacks Sevens and are grateful that the team had an amazing time experiencing the iconic GPH says Lachlan Walker, Area General Manager— South Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Players and coaching staff commended the remarkable hospitality, well thought and crafted food and beverage option catering to their special dietary requirements and how the team was looked after throughout the stay.