Rugby

All Black Laumape to join Nayacalevu and Stade Francais

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 9:04 am
[Source:Rugby Pass]

Flying Fijians center Waisea Nayacalevu will soon team up with another world class player at his French club Stade Francais.

Nayacalevu who plays in the midfield and also on the wing will be joined by All Black Ngani Laumape who has signed with the club

The Hurricanes midfielder will join the French side after the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition finishes.

The club announced early this morning on Twitter the Hurricanes midfielder will join the side in July in time for the 2021-2022 season.

He comes into the Top 14 team as a replacement for French centre Gael Fickou.

Laumape has played 15 Tests for the All Blacks since 2016 after playing three seasons of league with the Warriors.

