Rugby

All Black allegedly involved in assault of a woman

TVNZ
May 10, 2021 5:02 pm

All Blacks and Highlanders star Shannon Frizell has allegedly been involved in an assault of a woman at a Dunedin bar over the weekend.

Stuff reports Frizell was part of an alleged incident that took place at Vault 21 – a popular restaurant and bar complex in the centre of the city.

A police spokesperson said in a statement to 1 NEWS they were investigating a report of an assault at “a bar in the Octagon” at approximately 2:30am on Sunday. The Octagon known as the hub for Dunedin’s nightlife in the middle of town.

Officers weren’t called to the incident, but police were notified of the situation and allegations yesterday afternoon.

Enquiries have since been launched but nobody has been arrested as of this afternoon, the police spokesperson added.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clarke said the club was aware of the alleged incident.

“We are aware of an alleged incident involving a player on Saturday night. We will investigate and make no further comment at this stage,” Clarke said.

Frizell has earned 13 Test caps since his All Blacks debut in 2018.

The 27-year-old re-signed with New Zealand Rugby in April until the end of 2023, committing to the Highlanders and Otago as he did.

“I have enjoyed my time here, I like Dunedin and the culture of the team, it seems to get the best out of me,” he said at the time.

The Highlanders play the Reds in Dunedin this Friday to begin their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman campaign.

