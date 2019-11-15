Home

Alaalatoa appointed Brumbies captain for 2020

rugby.com.au
January 21, 2020 3:10 pm
Brumbies tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa [Source: rugbypass]

Brumbies tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa will take over the captaincy duties for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Alaalatoa will be taking over the reins from former skipper Christian Lealiifano.

The 25-year-old was overwhelmed when coach Dan McKellar broke the news and says it’s a huge honour to be in the same position as those before him.

