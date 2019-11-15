Agustin Pichot has resigned from his positions at World Rugby after losing the recent chairman election.

Former vice-chairman Pichot ran against incumbent chairman, and ultimate winner, Bill Beaumont for the post at the recent World Rugby elections but fell five votes short in the first round of voting.

In a statement on the UAR website on Wednesday morning (AEST), Pichot said that loss meant he needed to step aside.

During his time on the World Rugby council and as vice-chairman, Pichot was the driver behind a number of initiatives.

Pichot helped make Sevens an Olympic sport and also elevated Argentina into the Rugby Championship and the Jaguares in Super Rugby.