Aggressiveness and defense vital for Ba Provincial

The Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Under-18 knows that Marist Brothers High School is the side to beat in the semifinal of the Vodafone Super Deans following their victory over Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Despite its 12-5 win against Nasinu Secondary School in the quarter-final last weekend, Ba Provincial coach Peniona Ranitu says they hope to create history this week but they will need to work extra hard because Marist has a good team.

He says Ba Provincial won the under-19 title back in 2019 which has set the platform for them to go a step further this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Ranitu adds they’ll need to be clinical against Marist.

“We’re going to go back and get ourselves organized for the game, just to toughen up on our aggressiveness in the forwards and our defense in the backline”

Ba Pro will face Marist at 3:30pm on Saturday and Suva Grammar School takes on Natabua High School in the first semifinal at 2pm.

In the Raluve U-18 semifinals, Saint Bedes meet Natabua at 12:15pm while Saint Johns College faces Jasper Williams High School at 1:05pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC sports.