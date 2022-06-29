Age just a number for Ratuniyarawa

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.

Vodafone Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa is two weeks away from his 36th birthday but there’s no sign of slowing down for the Nadroga man.

The former Northampton Saints lock who played over 100 games for the club in the Premiership has set his sight on the next World Cup.

Age is just a number for Ratuniyarawa who is glad to be back home after two years.

Ratuniyarawa says he has signed for a new club which means he’ll be available for next year’s World Cup.

“I’ve finished with Northampton Saints now so I’ve just re-signed with London Irish for another two years so I’ll still be playing some rugby after the World Cup.”

The gentle giant’s experience is vital considering the number of young players in the Pacific Nations Cup squad.

The Flying Fijians hosts Tonga at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In the first match, Samoa plays Australia A at 1pm and you can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.