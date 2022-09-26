Addo-Carr hopeful for World Cup spot

Bulldogs flyer Josh Addo-Carr. [Photo: NRL]

Bulldogs flyer Josh Addo-Carr is hopeful he has done enough to ensure he is part of the Kangaroos’ World Cup squad.

Addo-Carr impressed in his stint for the Australian PM’s XIII in their 64-14 win over their Papua New Guinea counterparts, scoring a try and making two line breaks, and now shapes as a likely inclusion in Mal Meninga’s squad for the tournament which kicks off next month.

With New South Wales coach Brad Fittler preferring Brian To’o and Daniel Tupou as his wingers this year, The Foxx said he has put it back on himself to show he is worthy of playing on the biggest stage, whether that be for the Blues or Australia.

Addo-Carr played on the wing the last time the Kangaroos took the field back in 2019 and so far has two Test caps to his name.

After a slow start to his first season with the Bulldogs, which saw him go without a try through the first five rounds, he bounced back to finish the year with 16 tries in 23 appearances.

