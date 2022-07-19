Addo-Carr cleared of any serious injuries

Josh Addo-Carr. [Source: NRL]

Good news for Bulldogs fans as star winger Josh Addo-Carr has been cleared of any serious injury to his lower back and could be available for this weekend’s clash with the Titans.

The flying winger suffered lower back and ankle injuries on Sunday against the Rabbitohs and the club reported today that scans had cleared Addo-Carr of any serious injury.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in the loss to the Raiders.

Round 19 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Eels hosting the Broncos at 9:50pm.