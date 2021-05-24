Action from Seville continues tonight

The action continues in Seville today as the pool stages conclude in both the men’s and women’s tournaments before the quarter-finals take place.

Day two will get underway at 7.45 pm when Canada men take on Kenya men.

South Africa make their belated entry to the tournament, against Spain at 9.57pm after being given a bye on the opening day due to Samoa’s withdrawal.

One of the most fascinating encounters in the men’s draw is the final game in Pool C between England and France, the sevens version of ‘Le Crunch’ kicking off at 2.19am.

You can catch all the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV.