Accuracy worry for Scotland

The Flying Fijians should expect a fired-up Scotland side in their Test tomorrow as the hosts are trying to deliver winning performances following their loss to the Wallabies at home last weekend.

According to the BBC Scotland is in desperate need of not only a victory but a performance of real substance at Murrayfield.

The Test is not yet sold out but Head Coach Gregor Townsend says they need to be accurate against Fiji.

“It’s a physical challenge they’re big men, the most powerful athletes that we get to play against in rugby, they’re very skillful too and we got to watch out that our accuracy is at its highest level because if we’re inaccurate they’re going to make breaks against us.”

Former Scotland great Gavin Hasting’s son, Adam has been given the number 10 jersey this week.

Scotland hosts the Flying Fijians at 1 am tomorrow.