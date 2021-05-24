Home

Accuracy vital says Baber

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 4:56 pm
[Source: FRU]

Playing catch-up rugby is something the Flying Fijians cannot afford to do against a team like Wales.

This is according to Captain Waisea Nacayalevu while reflecting on last week’s game against Spain.

He says the team had a slow start in the first half which was one of the various weaknesses identified from the match.

[Source: FRU]

Interim coach, Gareth Baber echoed similar sentiments adding that the team will need to use every chance it gets.

“We know that we have to do some hard work and we have to execute our plays with a degree of accuracy to allow us to do that. So, there’s going to be pressure in the game, it’s a great stadium, looking forward to the atmosphere as well and it’s going to be great to see us as a team go together.”

Baber says the current Six Nations Champs are a tough team to take on and playing on their home ground will make things even harder.


[Source: FRU]

But the Flying Fijians are up for the challenge and are ready to tussle at Cardiff tomorrow at 2am.

