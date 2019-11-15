About 20,000 Fijian girls part of Get Into Rugby program

Most of the girls that are playing in the top-level competitions in the country started from the Get Into Rugby program.

Fiji Rugby Union Development Manager Koli Sewabu says the program was developed to get more children to try, play and stay in the game and a good number of girls in the Fijiana 7s and 15s, Skipper Cup and Vanua championship started from GIR.

Sewabu made the comments after FRU received a shipment of new GIR equipment, supported by the Australian Government through the PacificAus Sports program.

In partnership with Oceania Rugby, Rugby Australia, and FRU, PacificAus Sports is supporting opportunities for girls and boys to participate in sport and creating pathways for emerging Pacific athletes.



[Source: Australian High Commission ]

Sewabu says thousands of Fijian boys and girls are part of the GIR program.

‘Up to last year where we now have about more than 60,000 kids in the program with almost 20,000 girls in the program so it’s been really helpful so now we are able to boost our presence in the community with the availability of all the kits and the gears we are getting from the Australian government’.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says Australia and Fiji share a love of rugby and it is a common language between the two countries.



‘We are very happy to help out in a small way with grassroots rugby in Fiji and I’m pleased to hear that it’s being used by school children at the moment who can’t play rugby’.

The list of equipment includes bags, balls, tag belts, cones, bibs, whistles, and pumps.



GIR is World Rugby’s mass participation development program which introduces the skills, rules, and strategies of rugby union in a safe, non-contact playing environment or tag rugby.