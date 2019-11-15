Home

A win against Wales crucial for Fiji says Baber

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 2, 2020 12:44 pm
The Fiji Airway’s men’s national 7s team are one match away from a semifinal berth at the HSBC Sydney 7s tournament.

The side will do all they can to defeat Wales in their final pool match this afternoon.

The side will do all they can to defeat Wales in their final pool match this afternoon.

Fiji have won their first two pool matches and should they go down against Wales, this may hinder their chances of making the semifinal.

Coach Gareth Baber says this is a very important match.

“Time will tell won’t it? You know it’s one win, I know it’s against the teams that have been in the three finals but the reality is that you’ve got to keep that form going. The biggest challenge for everybody is to get wins like that and keep it going. We did that last year, we haven’t managed that this year. We are working tirelessly to get there. There has been some pain along the way, but hopefully, that is the kick start that we need.”

Fiji will take on Wales in their final pool match at 2.19pm.

The first semifinal will begin at 5.20pm while the second semifinal will be played at 5.42pm.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.

