A win against Wales crucial for Fiji says Baber

The Fiji Airway’s men’s national 7s team are one match away from a semifinal berth at the HSBC Sydney 7s tournament.

The side will do all they can to defeat Wales in their final pool match this afternoon.

Fiji have won their first two pool matches and should they go down against Wales, this may hinder their chances of making the semifinal.

“For them it was just to prove a few points…”@robvickerman speaks to @fijirugby head coach Gareth Baber after his side beat New Zealand 26-5 at the #Sydney7s. pic.twitter.com/0OCqSasuzw — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 1, 2020

Coach Gareth Baber says this is a very important match.

“Time will tell won’t it? You know it’s one win, I know it’s against the teams that have been in the three finals but the reality is that you’ve got to keep that form going. The biggest challenge for everybody is to get wins like that and keep it going. We did that last year, we haven’t managed that this year. We are working tirelessly to get there. There has been some pain along the way, but hopefully, that is the kick start that we need.”

Fiji will take on Wales in their final pool match at 2.19pm.

HIGHLIGHTS | Two pool matches completed in the men’s competition and it’s all to play for heading into finals day #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/zD6hL5jjt4 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 1, 2020

The first semifinal will begin at 5.20pm while the second semifinal will be played at 5.42pm.

When @fijirugby are in this kind of form, they’re just unstoppable. What a score and what a win over New Zealand.#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/29xElBv6Su — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 1, 2020

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.