A tackle had to be made: Koroibete

Fijian-born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has been the talk of the town after the match-saving tackle yesterday which led to a 25-17 victory over South Africa.

The Wallabies were leading by seven points in the 38th minute when South Africa spread the ball out to Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing.

As Mapimpi sprinted towards the corner flag, Koroibete steamed across the tryline and barged into the Springbok’s back, who dropped the footy.

Now dubbed as the Fijian Bullet, Koroibete says something had to be done which led him to put his body on the line.

“A tackle had to be made, we had one man down and we had to cover the short side and the open side as well and just put my body on the line as well and I was lucky enough to make a try semi tackle there”

It was the highlight of the match with the Australians defending their backyard with a strong statement.

The Wallabies face South Africa again on Saturday, 3rd September at 9.35 pm.