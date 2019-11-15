A Fijian will be the next FRU HPU Manager

A Fijian will be the next Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High-Performance Unit.

This has been confirmed by FRU Chairperson Francis Kean.

The official announcement is expected to be made tomorrow and Kean says it’s all about capacity building as FRU wants to empower local coaches and administrators.

‘It’s also going to be another Fijian that’s taking up this post and also earmarked hopefully after 2023 we have the capacity in our ranks to be able to take up this appointment as Flying Fijians coach, Latui coach, Drua coach to come and work as Manager Development and also our operations team’.

Former Flying Fijians coach John McKee was an HPU Manager before being the national coach, others that have served in the position before included Tony Thorpe, Mike Ryan and Geoff Webster being the latest.