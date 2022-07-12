A few Samoan players sick and injured

[File Photo]

The Manu Samoa side have been dealt with some issues, as a few players are sick and injured ahead of their crucial Pacific Nations Cup match with the Vodafone Flying Fijians.

Head coach Seilala Mapusua says they are closely monitoring these players and hoping they recover on time for their showdown against the Fijians.

A win for Samoa would see them secure the PNC title and remain unbeaten.

However, Mapusua says they are not focused on winning the title but being clinical during their training.

“We are just focusing on putting in a good performance and a big part of that is our preparation each day. It’s a big game for us you know anytime we get to play the Flying Fijians is a big game for us and we are really looking forward to the challenge.”

He says the side has also acclimatized to the Western heat and humidity, having their training runs around midday as they aim to be undefeated when the dust settles in Lautoka.

Fiji will play Samoa at 3.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first game at 12pm Tonga takes on Australia A.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.