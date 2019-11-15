Home

Rugby

80th minute penalty goal gives Brumbies win over Reds

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
August 1, 2020 11:29 pm
Folau Fainga'a scored two tries for the Brumbies against the Reds [Source: Brumbies]

Mackenzie Hansen’s 80th minute penalty goal was enough for the Brumbies to snatch victory 22-20 over the Reds.

The top of the table Super Rugby AU clash was held at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.

The hosts started off well with  two tries from Folau Fainga’a in the 6th and 33rd minutes gave the Brumbies a early 14-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

James O’Connor penalty gol gave Reds some hope before the breather as the Brumbies led 14-3 at halftime.

The Queensland Reds settled late in the game came back strongly after the breather scoring two quick tries to take the lead.

Harry Wilson scored in the 43rd minute while Angus Scott-Young scored three minutes later with O’Connor’s conversion giving them a 17-14 lead.

O’Connor managed to increase the reds lead to 20-14 with a penalty goal.

The Brumbies were all out for a late fight back and Connal Mcinerney scored a try in the 75th minute the narrow the scores to 19-20.

It seemed like Reds had taken away the maximum points from this match but Mackenzie Hansen’s 80th minute penalty goal gave Brumbies the top spot in the Points standing.

