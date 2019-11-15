80-minute rugby critical for Yasawa

The Yasawa rugby side knows it will be an uphill battle when they take on Nadroga in the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

The side has come a long way after being promoted to the competition this year.

Yasawa has proven that they are not making up the numbers in Skipper Cup after their 7-17 loss to Nadi before going down 3-10 to Suva, the Marlines were then pipped by Namosi 31-30 and last week held Tailevu to a 16-all draw.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTSSkipper Cup Round 4Namosi v Yasawa #SkipperCup#itsEssential Posted by Fiji Rugby on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Yasawa Rugby Union secretary Kinijoji Rakata says they will continue to press until they get their first win.

“For those five games we had been winning before the half-time we were ahead but right before the 80-minutes game we fell short of that.”

Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

There will be one game on Friday with Nadi taking on Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.