7s tournament to honor ex-servicemen

A group of ex-servicemen has organized a 7s tournament to remember and help their fellow members as well as keep their association alive.

The Tebara Ex-Servicemen club plans to run the 7s tournament from the 28th to the 29th of this month at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Manager, Joeli Raduva says this is the first time they are holding this tournament solely for giving back to all ex-servicemen.

A total of 32 men’s and eight women’s teams are expected to be part of the tournament.

The organizers are also in talks with the Fiji Rugby Union to have the Fiji 7s team present at the event with the Melrose Cup.

The winner for the men will get $5000 while the runner-up gets $1000.

For the women, the winner will walk away with $1000 and the runner-up receives $500.