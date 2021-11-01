7s teams to depart for Dubai soon

The Fiji Airways men’s and women’s 7s teams will be departing the country soon ahead of the first leg of the Dubai 7s tournament which kicks off next week.

Both teams are currently at the Nadi International Airport as their flight is scheduled to take off at 10pm.

Men’s interim coach Saiasi Fuli says he is looking forward to the new challenge ahead as they aim to start the season off on a high.

Fuli is also coaching the Fijiana team.

“Five weeks of training, 4 weeks of camp and 1 tournament last week we have a fair idea of what we are doing and align both categories towards Dubai.”

Fuli says the aim is to pick up from where they left off during the Tokyo Olympics.

11 of the 15 players named last week are expected to make their World Series debut next weekend for the men’s side.

From the 11, 7 players will also be travelling out of the country for the first time ever.

The FRU has released the names of the final 13 which include Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana, Tevita Daugunu, Iowane Teba, Daniele Yaya, Elia Canakaivata, Iowane Ratucuru, Kaminieli Rasaku, Manueli Maisamoa, Panapasa Qeruqeru, and Filipe Sauturaga.

Captain Josua Vakurunabili and Waisea Nacuqu are the only experienced players and both were part of the side that won rugby 7s gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this year.

For the women’s side, three players who were part of the team have left for overseas contracts.

The first Dubai 7s competition will be on the 26th and 27th of this month while the second Dubai 7s tournament will be on the 3rd and 4th of next month.

The Men’s team will face France next Friday, before its next match against Canada and then Australia.

The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland first, before taking on Canada and Russia.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.