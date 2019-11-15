7s stars in Fijiana 15s touring squad

Four Fijiana 7s players have been named in the 15s touring squad to Australia.

Rusila Nagasau, Lavenia Tinai, Priscilla Siata and Aloesi Nakoci are all part of the Fijiana 15s final member squad.

Training together for almost a month, Head Coach Alivereti Doviverata says has reminded the players to keep the form and momentum they had during the World Cup qualifying round going.

“I’ve reminded the players that it will not be an easy game for us so we’ll have to work hard and pick up from where we left off from November after the qualifying rounds.”

The side is also asking for support from fans in Sydney and Brisbane to show up in numbers and cheer for the squad.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says the cheer from fans will provide an extra boost for the players.

The Fijiana 15s will face Queensland Reds this Sunday at 5pm.

They will meet the New South Wales Waratahs next Friday at 7pm.