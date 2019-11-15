7s star Seniyasi hopes to make RWC side

Fijiana 7s captain Tokasa Seniyasi is starting to make her mark in the Skipper Cup.

The Naitasiri halfback hopes to make the Fijiana 15s team for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Seniyasi has scored nine tries in seven matches for Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup this season.

The 20-year-old says the challenge for her will be balancing 7s rugby with the 15’s if the Women’s Series kicks off next year together with the Olympic Games.

Seniyasi says she knows it’s not an easy task but with the help of 7s coach Saiasi Fuli and others she could manage it.

The youngster is one of the players vying for a spot in next year’s Olympics and Rugby World Cup.

Tokasa Seniyasi and her Naitasiri side will host Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 11am.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Suva hosts Nadi, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.