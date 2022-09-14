7s players to join Fijiana 15s camp tomorrow

Sesenieli Donu. [File Photo]

The Fijiana 7s players that are expected to join the 15s team will march into camp tomorrow.

Namely, Sesenieli Donu, Rusila Nagasau, Raijeli Daveua, Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Maria Naimasi who will arrive with the Fiji 7s team later this afternoon will be given time to go to their homes and unpack their 7s kit.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says those 7s players will be given a chance to play in the next test as he has already put together a squad for the Wahine Maori side.

Seruvakuila says with the 7s players joining, the other players will have to step up.

“And the focus is to see what they can offer and what they can give you on the day and if they bring understanding of what the coach has been teaching them for the past two weeks”

The Fijiana 15s will face Wahine Maori on Friday at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.