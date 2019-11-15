7s players need to be injury free and athletically prepared

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber’s main priority is to ensure players are injury free and physically prepared before the next leg of the HSBC Series.

Given that the team has been away from training for more than 10 weeks, Baber says there is a lot of work that needs to be done before any major tournament.

Baber says the team is nowhere near ready to participate in the World Rugby Series or Olympics and will need to train as soon as they can.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think that any international athlete would say that 12 weeks out of a program is a huge chunk of time for them not to be at the level of training that they need to do we will be nowhere near playing in Olympics and nowhere near playing in the HSBC Series. So there is a huge number of work that needs to be done for this players. Obviously My priority is to bring them back in when we can to ensure that they not going to pick up injuries that they are athletically prepared to go back and do the volumes of work that we need to do and are able to go and compete as well.”

Baber is looking at the upcoming Skipper competition as a window to get game time for his players.