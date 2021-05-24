7s Olympian Maqala departs for France

Fiji 7s Olympian Sireli Maqala has left the country tonight for France as he begins his new rugby journey.

21-year-old Maqala has secured a two-year deal with Bayonne rugby club.

The club will also feature in the Pro D2 after being relegated from the Top 14 competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Maqala was selected in the 7s squad for the 2021 Oceania Sevens Championship, a warm-up tournament prior to the 2020 Olympics.

His outstanding performance during the Oceania 7s earned him a spot in the Olympics team.

Maqala will team up with Fiji born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou at the club.