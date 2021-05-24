Home

Rugby

62 teams for Suva 10s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 17, 2021 2:19 pm
[Supplied Image]

A total a 56 men’s and six women’s teams will take part over the next three weekend’s in the Suva Rugby Union 10s.

SRU Secretary General Tevita Tuiloa says teams from as far at Naqelewai in Naitasiri will be part of the competition.

He adds this is an opportunity for local teams to come and demonstrate their talent, and bring out some of the future rugby stars in the country.

The Suva 10s received a timely assistance today Digicel Fiji and Tau Sports jumping on board as co-sponsors.

Digicel stepped in with a $7000 sponsorship while Tau Sports gave $3000 plus some merchandise.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says this partnership has further strengthened the bond with Suva Rugby.

Farid says they’re thrilled to be part of something that brings people together.

Tau Sports Director Deider Linda Moore says they’re happy to see some form of rugby back in the capital.

28 men’s teams will feature in the first round this weekend at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds while the next 28 will be in action next weekend.

The Suva 10s finals will be held at Albert Park on the 4th of December and the winner will walk away with $6000.

 

