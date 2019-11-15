60 percent pay cut for Australia's Super Rugby players

Fijian players who play for Australia Super rugby clubs will go through a major 60 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

These players includes; Rebels scrumhalf Frank Lomani, flanker Marika Koroibete, Brumbies outside centre Tevita Kuridrani and Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase

This as Rugby Australia has confirmed last night that Australia’s players have accepted the 60 per cent pay cut which will end until September 30.

However, all players have been paid their full wages for this month while the next month’s payments will be adjusted to match the accepted salary reductions.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]