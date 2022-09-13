50th Test for Koroibete

Marika Koroibete [Photo Credit: The Guardian].

Marika Koroibete will play his 50th game for the Wallabies in Thursday’s Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks

The Wallabies have been named for the first Test against the All Blacks with Bernard Foley earning a recall.

Foley will play his first game under Rennie and first for Australia since 2019, coming in for Noah Lolesio who has been ruled out due to a concussion.

He is joined by NSW Waratahs scrumhalf Jake Gordon, who starts for the first time in 2022, pushing Nic White back to the bench.

Andrew Kellaway has been elevated from the bench, selected to start at fullback and joins Tom Wright and Koroibete.

Rob Valetini is joined by Rob Leota and Pete Samu in the forwards.

Suliasi Vunivalu has not been named.

Thursday’s clash starts at 9.45 pm at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.