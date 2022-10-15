500 kids turn up for tag festival

More than 500 children attended the Milo tag festival in Ba today.

This is a rugby development program that veteran Seremaia Bai is adamant will help bring together kids in the community to enhance their rugby skills.

Many of these children are playing tag rugby for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s like a family fun day bringing the rugby clinic for kids who are the unfortunate ones and since Delasau is from here, we just thought maybe we just come and do a program as a family fun day for all the villages that don’t have access to such a program.”

Children from Sorokoba, Nailaga and Namosau together with the Rugby Academy of Fiji were competing at the event today.