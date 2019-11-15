50% capacity will enhance unions says O’Connor

The allowing of 50% capacity at a sporting event will boost the host teams in the context of what the world is going through at the moment according to the Fiji Rugby Union.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says with the financial difficulties faced by the unions, the recent partial relaxation on sporting activities will certainly boost the revenue arm like gate takings.

“The allowing of 50% crowd in each of the venues will greatly enhance the unions in terms of their preparation cost in terms of extra revenue for them to continue to prepare”.

The Skipper Cup will kick off on the 25th of next month.

Defending champions Suva will play Nadroga in the first round and also challenge for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

Provincial rugby teams have a month to prepare before the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship starts.