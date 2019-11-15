Home

44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s confirmed for September

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 3:51 pm
The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament dates has been confirmed.

The anticipated 7s tournament will now be held on September 24th, 25th and the 26th.

The number of teams does not change and remains at 48 men’s, eight women’s and 12 youth teams.

At the moment 33 men’s, seven women’s and six under 20 teams have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

The total prize money for the event may change, but this is something organizers are still discussing.

The tournament was scheduled for kick-off in March but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

