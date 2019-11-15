$4.6million combine salary of Radradra and Piutau at Bristol

Flying Fijians outside center Semi Radradra and former All Black Charles Piutau are earning a reputed $FJD4.6 million between them at English club Bristol Bears.

According to an inews report published in the United Kingdom today, Bristol Bears believe their highly-paid marquee players will help keep rival clubs afloat by attracting more crowd and making the Premiership “the best league in the world”.

Bristol are backed by billionaire Steve Lansdown who called this week for the Premiership to retain the system of marquee players who can be paid whatever a club wishes, despite criticism in a recent report on the salary cap that it inflated wages throughout the league.

The Bears’ yesterday announced the signing of Fijian Super League star and England-qualified Siva Naulago is coming from Hull FC with England prop Kyle Sinckler arriving soon.

[Source:inews.co.uk]