30 players in FRU Women's High Performance Academy

It’s a historical day for women’s rugby in the country.

30 players were today introduced to the first Fiji Rugby Union Women’s High Performance Academy.

The players went through their induction program as part of the Fiji Rugby Women’s Development pathway.

Former Fijiana 15s skipper and one of the 23 elite players in the program Lailani Burnes says it’s a proud day for women’s rugby.

“You know its exciting times ahead me and all the girls, we just can’t wait, we all looking forward to making the next step”.

It was an emotional moment for the FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor knowing the challenges along the way for our women ruggers.

O’Connor says when he came in more than four years ago, the women’s development pathway was not that big but today 23 elites and seven apprentices were officially welcomed in the academy.

“We are happy that we are able to create this pathway we’ve signed on 30 players. I’ve reminded the players today that their positions, their contracts are not set in stone, we expect a change in behavior and mindset”.

The change in mindset starts from the top which is why World Rugby is trying to grow the women’s game.

O’Connor adds today’s induction also means that women’s rugby is no longer a laughing matter and it’s here to stay.