$20,000 to get Churchill Park ready for historic clash

Approximately $20,000 has been set by the Lautoka City Council to get Churchill Park up to Super Rugby standards for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Chiefs match.

LCC Chief Executive, Mohammed Khan says renovations at the stadium have already started as they race against time to get the venue at an international standard as this will be a historic event for the Sugar City.

“Due to COVID we were not able to carry out a lot of scheduled maintenance at Churchill Park so this is a good opportunity for us to now go do some painting, renovations of the washroom, showers and so forth. Together with that we have a list of improvements we will be making given a short time.”

Khan says they will need to showcase what Sugar City has to offer leading up to the game.

“We expect not only locals but people from around the region and the country to grace Lautoka City but tourists and visitors as well. We expect the business community of Lautoka to be able to offer innovative packages to make it more attractive.”

With 26 days remaining for the Drua to play, Churchill Park will also be closed for now as they work to get the venue in excellent shape.

He is urging all stakeholders to join hands and make this historic event a success.

Drua will host the Chiefs on the 28th of this month at 3pm.