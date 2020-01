17-year-old Wakeham in Fiji Warriors squad

Seventeen-year-old Janeiro Wakeham has been named in the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors extended squad.

The Suva Grammar School student from Savusavu is part of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Elite Player Pathway program.

He has been named in the Warriors 47-member squad for the 2020 World Rugby Pacific Challenge to be played at Suva’s ANZ Stadium in March.

The squad consists majority of the Under-20 players who will be challenged to perform at the upper level.

Jiuta Wainiqolo is the lone Flying Fijian in the squad.

The Warriors will be coached by former Flying Fijians skipper Kele Leawere.

Fiji Warriors, Junior Japan, Samoa A and Tonga A will be part of the Pacific Challenge.

The team that records the maximum number of competition points after three rounds will be declared the winner.

Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors Extended squad:

Loose Head Prop

Emosi Tuqiri

Temesi Murivalu

Emanuel Naciva

Meli Tuni

Hookers

Lino Vasuinadi

Manoa Mocelutu

Jone Naqiri

Tight Head Prop

Joseva Nasaroa

Apakuki Naivanawalu

Ilaitia Sela

Locks

Chris Minimbi

Joeli Matalaweru

Isoa Nasilasila

Jeniro Whakeham

Flankers

Anasa Lecavi

Seeto Yabaki

Talatala Tokaibai

Jese Moraviu

Vilive Miramira

Apisai Senileba

No 8

Eparama Sailo

Tiri Shaw

Josateki Tuituba

Half back

Kelepi Mataitoga

Josh Vuta

First Five

Simi Kuruvoli

Jack Volavola

Second Five

Filimoni Savou

Taniela Soqonawasaloa

Michael Ofati

Center

Viliame Qalovi

Alipate Waidilo

Sevuloni Lutu

Wings

Epeli Momo

Kaminieli Rasaku

Taitusi Lilisinu

Anare Waqasaqa

Marika Vularewa

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Veramu Dikidikilati

Nacanieli Narekuva

Jonetani Vasurakauta

Fullback

Vuate Karawalevu

Rusi Kaibau

World Rugby Pacific Challenge Fixtures:

Round 1: 6th March 2020 – ANZ Stadium, Suva

2.30pm Junior Japan V Tonga A

5pm Fiji Warriors V Samoa A

Round 2: 10th March 2020 – ANZ Stadium, Suva

2.30pm Samoa A V Junior Japan

5pm Fiji Warriors V Tonga A

Round 3: 14th March 2020 – ANZ Stadium, Suva

1pm Tonga A V Samoa A

3.30pm Fiji Warriors V Junior Japan